North Passaic Daily Voice
North Passaic Daily Voice

Breaking News: NJ Corrections Officer Charged With Sucker-Punching Handcuffed Delinquent
Dive Teams Search Passaic River For Evidence In Investigation

Jerry DeMarco
One of the search teams in the Passaic River.
One of the search teams in the Passaic River. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

Dive teams were searching the bottom of the Passaic River Wednesday morning.

Members of a Bergen County regional SCUBA task force responded to the area behind the Memorial Pool in Fair Lawn for an evidence search that the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office scheduled earlier this week.

What they were searching for wasn't immediately disclosed, although a source with knowledge of the investigation said there's a Monmouth County connection.

Among the responders were teams from Lyndhurst, Mahwah, Wallington and Wyckoff, as well as the Fair Lawn Rescue Squad and Parsippany's Rockaway Neck Volunteer First Aid Squad and the Parsippany Rescue and Recovery Unit.

At the riverbank in Fair Lawn.

Boyd A. Loving

ALL PHOTOS by Boyd A. Loving

Dive and rescue teams from several towns converged at the Passaic River on Wednesday.

Boyd A. Loving

Wyckoff fire boat.

Boyd A. Loving

