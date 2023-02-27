Distressed Kayaker Rescued By Contractors Performing Bridge Work In Ocean County

Two bridge workers are credited with the swift rescue of a kayaker in distress.

The contractors, Randolph Fuson and Charles Baldwin of IEW, were performing maintenance on Tunney Bridge when they noticed an overturned kayak and looked to see if anyone was near, Toms River police said.

They heard someone yelling for help and provided a life vest and life ring to the kayaker, holding the rope to keep him in sight until additional help arrived.

On Friday, Feb. 24, at 3:16 p.m., police, fire, and EMS units were dispatched to assist the "boater in distress."

Officers arrived, and members of the Seaside Heights Fire and Police Departments responded by boat to pull the victim from the water.

He was taken to Community Medical Center for treatment.

Assisting at the scene was East Dover Fire, Ocean Beach Fire, Silverton Fire, and the New Jersey State Police Marine Division.

"We’d like to commend Mr. Fuson and Mr. Baldwin for their vigilance and quick thinking!" Toms River police said in a statement.

The incident remains under investigation by Toms River Officer Michael Hader.

