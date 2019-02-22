Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Elmwood Park Police ID Suspect In Street Robbery Of Boy, 15
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Discarded Cigarette Ignited Fire That Ravaged River Vale Home, Responders Say

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
River Vale fire
River Vale fire Photo Credit: COURTESY: Debby Schreiber Cooke

UPDATE: A smoldering cigarette discarded in a planter ignited a fire that blew through the roof of a River Vale home last week, Daily Voice has learned.

A resident of the Pascack Avenue home "was smoking a cigarette outside hours earlier," a law enforcement contact with direct knowledge of the incident told Daily Voice. "She put it out in a planter and it smoldered for hours until it ignited."

Two dogs were rescued from the 2½-story home near the Harrington Park border after the fire broke out the night of Feb. 13, authorities said. No one else was inside, they said.

Responders included firefighters from Emerson, Hillsdale, Old Tappan, Park Ridge, Teaneck, Washington Township, Westwood and an ambulance from Old Tappan.

Debby Schreiber Cooke captured images from the fire. You can find more here:

River Vale Fire (2/13/2019) by Debby Schreiber Cooke

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.