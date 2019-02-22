Discarded Cigarette Ignited Fire That Ravaged River Vale Home, Responders Say

UPDATE: A smoldering cigarette discarded in a planter ignited a fire that blew through the roof of a River Vale home last week, Daily Voice has learned.

A resident of the Pascack Avenue home "was smoking a cigarette outside hours earlier," a law enforcement contact with direct knowledge of the incident told Daily Voice. "She put it out in a planter and it smoldered for hours until it ignited."

Two dogs were rescued from the 2½-story home near the Harrington Park border after the fire broke out the night of Feb. 13, authorities said. No one else was inside, they said.

Responders included firefighters from Emerson, Hillsdale, Old Tappan, Park Ridge, Teaneck, Washington Township, Westwood and an ambulance from Old Tappan.

Debby Schreiber Cooke captured images from the fire. You can find more here:

River Vale Fire (2/13/2019) by Debby Schreiber Cooke

