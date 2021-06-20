Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Dine-And-Dashers Assault Waitress In Vehicle Then Leave Her On NJ Roadside, Police Say

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
The group pictured above had just finished a meal at Nine Fifties in Washington Township (Gloucester County) Friday when they tried leaving without paying, police said.
The group pictured above had just finished a meal at Nine Fifties in Washington Township (Gloucester County) Friday when they tried leaving without paying, police said. Photo Credit: Washington Township PD

Police in South Jersey are seeking the public's help identifying a group of individuals who left a diner without paying them assaulted the waitress who ran after them, authorities said.

The group pictured above had just finished a meal at Nine Fifties in Washington Township (Gloucester County) around 11:15 p.m. Friday, police said.

When they tried leaving without paying, a waitress ran after them. The group took the woman into their vehicle, assaulted her and then left her on the side of State Highway 42, authorities said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Mike Longfellow at mdlongfellow@pd.twp.washington.nj.us or at 856-256-1212 or 856-589-0330 x1160

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.