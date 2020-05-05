Digger, 59, Freed After Grave Collapses At Lyndhurst Cemetery

A grave digger was pinned up to his knees when a plot at a Lyndhurst cemetery collapsed on him Tuesday afternoon.

Lyndhurst firefighters freed the 59-year-old Hillside Cemetery worker folowing the 3:40 p.m. incident, Acting Police Lt. Vincent Auteri said.

The Lyndhurst Police Emergency Squad took the victim to Hackensack University Medical Center after he complained of back and chest pain.

Members of the Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) team also responded, along with Lyndhurst police.

Local authorities were notifying OSHA.

******

ALSO SEE: A 21-year-old Allendale man sustained first- and second-degree burns Tuesday when vapors from a can of spray sealant flashed in his face, authorities said.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/northernhighlands/police-fire/allendale-man-21-burned-when-sealant-vapors-flash-in-his-face/787573/

******

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.