North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Digger, 59, Freed After Grave Collapses At Lyndhurst Cemetery

Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) Team at scene of incident at Hillside Cemetery in Lyndhurst.
Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) Team at scene of incident at Hillside Cemetery in Lyndhurst. Photo Credit: DAILY VOICE photo

A grave digger was pinned up to his knees when a plot at a Lyndhurst cemetery collapsed on him Tuesday afternoon.

Lyndhurst firefighters freed the 59-year-old Hillside Cemetery worker folowing the 3:40 p.m. incident, Acting Police Lt. Vincent Auteri said.

The Lyndhurst Police Emergency Squad took the victim to Hackensack University Medical Center after he complained of back and chest pain.

Members of the Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) team also responded, along with Lyndhurst police.

Local authorities were notifying OSHA.

