DEVELOPING: Woman, 78, Airlifted With Serious Injuries After Running Herself Over With Car

A 78-year-old woman was airlifted with serious injuries after she accidentally ran herself over with her own car in Warren County, initial reports say.

The woman ran herself over near 341 Main Street in Blairstown shortly after 2 p.m. Monday, according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

She sustained a serious thigh injury and was flown to a local hospital for emergency treatment, the report says.

Police did not immediately respond to a request for additional information.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

