Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: ‘Daddy Killed Mommy’: Carlstadt Gunman In Murder-Suicide Told Daughter It Was Only A Dream
DV Pilot Police & Fire

DEVELOPING: Weekend Swimmer Drowns In Surf City

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
15th Street Beach, Surf City
15th Street Beach, Surf City Photo Credit: Google Maps

The body of a swimmer was recovered from the water in Surf City on Sunday.

Crews responded to the 15th Street Beach around 10:15 p.m., after several 911 callers reported a person who went into the water and did not come out, according to initial and unconfirmed police repors.

The unresponsive victim was located after a search.

A spokesman with the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office did not immediately return Daily Voice's request for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.