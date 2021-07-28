DEVELOPING: Victim Airlifted After Truck Overturns, Shutting Down Rt. 80 Westbound In Rockaway

One person was airlifted after a truck overturned and shut down Route 80 westbound in Rockaway Wednesday afternoon, initial reports say.

The truck overturned and trapped the victim in the westbound lanes near Exit 35 in Rockaway around 3:20 p.m., according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

The victim was extricated from the vehicle and was being airlifted by Atlantic Air to Morristown Medical Center, the initial report said.

The westbound ramp to Exit 35 near Mount Hope Avenue remained closed following the crash and investigation, according to 511nj.

Crash investigation on I-80 westbound ramp to Exit 35 - Mount Hope Av (Rockaway Twp) All lanes closed https://t.co/FaUHe9DVc2 — 511NJ I80 (@511nji80) July 28, 2021

State Police did not immediately respond to Daily Voice’s request for additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

