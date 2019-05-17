DEVELOPING: Prosecutor Investigating Morristown House Fire

Personnel from the Fire/Environmental Unit of the Morris County Prosecutor's Office were investigating a structure fire in Morristown Friday afternoon, a prosecutor's spokesman said.

The fire occurred at a home on Columba Street around 3 p.m. The fire appears to have broken out outside the home, according to an initial, unconfirmed report.

Morristown fire officials could not immediately be reached for comment Friday afternoon. Police declined to comment, citing the investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

