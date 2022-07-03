Contact Us
DEVELOPING: Morris County Fall Victim Flown To Hospital

A 20-year-old man was being flown to the hospital after suffering a fall in Morris County Monday afternoon, developing reports say.
A 20-year-old man was being flown to the hospital after suffering a fall in Morris County Monday afternoon, developing reports say.

The fall occurred in Chester around 1 p.m., according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

A medical helicopter was requested to fly the victim to a nearby hospital, the report said.

Chester Police did not immediately respond to DailyVoice.com’s request for additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

