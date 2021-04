A man was shot Wednesday afternoon in Jersey City.

The man was reportedly struck three times on Danforth Avenue and then ran inside of a JFK Boulevard pizzeria, around 3:10 p.m., sources told Daily Voice.

A handgun was recovered and shell casings found at the scene, sources said.

The man was treated for non life-threatening gunshot wounds to the leg, sources said.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

