Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Feds In NJ Charge Rockland Doc, Wife With $1.3M Genetic Testing Scheme
DV Pilot Police & Fire

DEVELOPING: Man Leaps To His Death From Jersey City High Rise

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
175 2nd St., Jersey City
175 2nd St., Jersey City Photo Credit: Google Maps

A man leapt to his death from a Jersey City high rise building early Saturday morning, according to developing police reports.

Unconfirmed reports say the individual jumped from the roof of 175 2nd St., around 7:20 a.m.

RLS Media says the man leapt from the 13th floor of the building, and pronounced at the scene.

A Google search shows the building is a new development called DVORA 175.

Jersey City police and the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office did had not respond to Daily Voice's request for information as of 9:30 a.m.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.