Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Animal Control Forced To Euthanize New Milford Raccoons Who Were Stabbed, Burned
DV Pilot Police & Fire

DEVELOPING: Irvington Police Officer Shot In Leg, Armed Suspect In Custody

Paul Milo
Email me Read More Stories
Police tape was set up at the corner of Myrtle Avenue and 18th Street as Essex County Sheriff Department and Irvington police searched the scene and conducted interviews.
Police tape was set up at the corner of Myrtle Avenue and 18th Street as Essex County Sheriff Department and Irvington police searched the scene and conducted interviews. Photo Credit: Paul Milo

A suspect in connection with the shooting of an Irvington police officer was apprehended Thursday morning, sources with direct knowledge of the incident told Daily Voice.

The officer sustained non life-threatening injuries after being shot in the leg near the 300 block of Myrtle Avenue and was taken to University Hospital in Newark around 11:30 a.m., sources said.

Irvington police and Essex County Sheriff's officers searched backyards before a the suspect was caught on the same block as the shooting, sources said.

Police tape was set up at the corner of Myrtle Avenue and 18th Street as Essex County Sheriff Department and Irvington police searched the scene and conducted interviews.

At the scene

Multiple law enforcement agencies were also at the scene.

A rifle was subsequently recovered by authorities, the county sheriff's department said.

A Newark man was fatally shot in the same area Tuesday evening.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.