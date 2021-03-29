DEVELOPING: Homicide Investigation Underway At Morristown Transit Station

Authorities were investigating a possible homicide at the Morris County transit station Monday morning.

The Morris County Sheriff’s Office, NJ Transit Police and other local officials responded to the train station at 122 Morris St. around 11 a.m., the Morristown Department of Public Safety said.

A prosecutor’s office spokesperson was unable to confirm any details citing the active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Morris County Prosecutor's Office at 973-285-6200.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.