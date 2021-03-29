Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
DEVELOPING: Homicide Investigation Underway At Morristown Transit Station

Morristown Station
Morristown Station Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Authorities were investigating a possible homicide at the Morris County transit station Monday morning.

The Morris County Sheriff’s Office, NJ Transit Police and other local officials responded to the train station at 122 Morris St. around 11 a.m., the Morristown Department of Public Safety said.

A prosecutor’s office spokesperson was unable to confirm any details citing the active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Morris County Prosecutor's Office at 973-285-6200.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

