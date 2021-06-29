DEVELOPING: Drowning Children Rescued From Hunterdon County Park, Search For 3rd Victim Ensues

Contact Us
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Round Valley Recreation Area (1220 Stanton Lebanon Rd.) in Lebanon Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Lifeguards in Hunterdon County rescued two children who nearly drowned at a state park reservoir Tuesday afternoon — and a search is underway for a third victim who went in to help, initial reports say.

The children were pulled from the water at Round Valley Recreation Area (1220 Stanton Lebanon Rd.) in Lebanon shortly before 4:10 p.m., according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

The children were alert and conscious, the initial report said.

A third victim who went in the water to help went missing, prompting a grid search by the state police dive team, according to the initial report.

Police did not immediately return Daily Voice's request for additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

