DEVELOPING: Body Found In River Behind Morris Township Office Building

A body was found in the Whippany River behind a Morris Township office building Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Law enforcement didn't immediately identify the body, which was reportedly found around 9 a.m. behind a building on Lindsley Drive.

There was no indication whether or not it might be Joseph Pyne of Morristown , who authorities said had gone missing on Oct. 27.

A spokesperson from the Morris County Prosecutor's Office said only that the department was investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

