Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: FBI Captures 'Bomb Carrying' Park Ridge, Rockland Bank Robber, Authorities Confirm
DV Pilot Police & Fire

DEVELOPING: Body Found In River Behind Morris Township Office Building

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
A body was found behind the offices at 25 Lindsley Pl., Tuesday morning in Morris Township.
A body was found behind the offices at 25 Lindsley Pl., Tuesday morning in Morris Township. Photo Credit: Special to Daily Voice

A body was found in the Whippany River behind a Morris Township office building Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Law enforcement didn't immediately identify the body, which was reportedly found around 9 a.m. behind a building on Lindsley Drive.

There was no indication whether or not it might be Joseph Pyne of Morristown , who authorities said had gone missing on Oct. 27.

A spokesperson from the Morris County Prosecutor's Office said only that the department was investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.