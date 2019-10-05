DEVELOPING: Body Found In Newark

A dead body was found in Newark Saturday, authorities said.

The body was discovered on West Runyon Street around noon, Chief Essex County Assistant Prosecutor Thomas S. Fennelly said.

It was too early in the investigation to say whether the person was a male or female, Fennelly said.

"The cause and manner of death are pending," he said.

"It is very early in the investigation and no further information is available at this time."

This is a developing story, check back for details.

