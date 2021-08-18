Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
DEVELOPING: Authorities Probe Morristown Shooting

Valerie Musson
Clyde Potts Drive in Morristown
Clyde Potts Drive in Morristown Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Authorities in Morristown are investigating a shooting that occurred before dawn Wednesday, according to initial reports.

One victim was shot near Clyde Potts Drive around 1:45 a.m., according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

The suspect stole and fled in a white Land Rover, the unconfirmed report said.

A representative with the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office could not confirm details citing the active and ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

