DEVELOPING: Authorities Probe Morristown Shooting

Authorities in Morristown are investigating a shooting that occurred before dawn Wednesday, according to initial reports.

One victim was shot near Clyde Potts Drive around 1:45 a.m., according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

The suspect stole and fled in a white Land Rover, the unconfirmed report said.

A representative with the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office could not confirm details citing the active and ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.