Developing: Armed Morris County Shooter Flees Police In Attempt To ‘Go Out In Blaze Of Glory’

Police in Morris County were attempting to locate a man who fled in a pickup truck and said he was "going out in a blaze of glory" after shooting a woman in the leg Monday night, initial reports say.

Officers responded to a home on Raritan Avenue in Roxbury Township around 7:30 p.m. and found the victim, who had been shot in the left leg, according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

The man fled in a 2018 black Dodge Ram pickup truck and was seen in the southern West Orange area shortly after the alleged shooting, initial reports said.

Officers used a cell phone to make contact with the shooter, who was armed with a handgun and stated that he was “going out in a blaze of glory,” according to the unconfirmed report.

A state police helicopter was also requested to assist with the search.

A spokesperson for the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office could not confirm any details citing the active investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

