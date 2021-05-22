Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
DEVELOPING: 6 Shot, 2 Reported Dead In Jersey City

Cecilia Levine
JCPD
JCPD Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine

Six people were shot with reports of two dead Friday night in Jersey City, Daily Voice sources and initial police reports say.

Gunshots broke out just before 11 p.m. at 16 Brinkerhoff St., initial police reports say.

Several victims were located in the area with some arriving at Jersey City Medical Center, preliminary police reports say.

Daily Voice's emails to spokespeople with the Jersey City Police Department and Hudson County Prosecutor's Office were not immediately returned.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

