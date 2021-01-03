DEVELOPING: 25 Students Evaluated In Jersey City School Bus Crash

Twenty-five students were on board a school bus that struck a parked car Monday morning in Jersey City, initial reports say.
The bus reportedly hit the vehicle at Stuyvesant Avenue and John F. Kennedy Boulevard around 10:20 a.m.
One injury was reported, and students were removed from the bus for evaluation.
A Jersey City spokesperson did not immediately return Daily Voice's request for comment.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
Have photos? Email clevine@dailyvoice.com
