DEVELOPING: 2 Crashes Jam Route 80 In Morris, Warren Counties

Two crashes a short distance away from one another on Route 80 near the border of Warren and Morris counties had traffic backed up on the eastbound side of the highway Friday afternoon.

Allamuchy firefighters responded to a rollover near mile marker 22 just after 4 p.m., a witness said.

The second accident involving a Hummer, Subaru and dump truck was also reported on the same side of the highway, a witness said.

Injuries were unknown as of 4:30 p.m.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY. CHECK BACK FOR DETAILS.

