Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Police: Shirtless Swordsman Wrapped In Flag Captured After Pursuit Through Bergen Park
DV Pilot Police & Fire

DEVELOPING: 18 Saint Clare’s Denville ER Patients Evacuated Due To Duct Fire, Heavy Smoke

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Saint Clare’s Hospital in Denville
Saint Clare’s Hospital in Denville Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

At least 18 patients were evacuated from the emergency room of Saint Clare’s Hospital in Denville due to heavy smoke conditions from a utility room's ductwork fire Monday afternoon, initial reports say.

The heavy smoke elicited a second-alarm response from emergency crews just before 12:10 p.m., according to the unconfirmed report.

Eighteen patients were being evacuated from the hospital’s emergency room, which was still smoking heavily, the report says.

Fire crews were extinguishing the blaze — which broke out in a rooftop utility room and expanded through the hospital’s ductwork — while patients were undergoing medical evaluation around 12:35 p.m., according to the unconfirmed report.

Denville Police did not immediately respond to a request for additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.