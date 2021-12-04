DEVELOPING: 18 Saint Clare’s Denville ER Patients Evacuated Due To Duct Fire, Heavy Smoke

At least 18 patients were evacuated from the emergency room of Saint Clare’s Hospital in Denville due to heavy smoke conditions from a utility room's ductwork fire Monday afternoon, initial reports say.

The heavy smoke elicited a second-alarm response from emergency crews just before 12:10 p.m., according to the unconfirmed report.

Eighteen patients were being evacuated from the hospital’s emergency room, which was still smoking heavily, the report says.

Fire crews were extinguishing the blaze — which broke out in a rooftop utility room and expanded through the hospital’s ductwork — while patients were undergoing medical evaluation around 12:35 p.m., according to the unconfirmed report.

Denville Police did not immediately respond to a request for additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

