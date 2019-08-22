Contact Us
DETOUR: SUV Overturns, Topples Route 15 Utility Pole In Jefferson

Cecilia Levine
An overturned car knocked down a utility pole, closing Route 15 in Jefferson Thursday.
An overturned car knocked down a utility pole, closing Route 15 in Jefferson Thursday. Photo Credit: Tim Manser

A car veered off Route 15 and slammed into a utility pole in Jefferson Thursday.

Traffic was being detoured through the former Pathmark around 11 a.m., closing the northbound side of the highway as crews worked to repair the pole at the Bowling Green Parkway intersection.

Dashcam footage by driver Tim Manser shows the overturned car in the wooded area just past the Conoco gas station.

Injuries and further details were not available from police.

At the scene

