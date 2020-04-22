Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice
Breaking News: Turns Out Hydroxychloroquine Isn't Miracle Drug, Experts Say
Detectives Check Neighborhood Surveillance Cams, Charge Clifton Man With Firing Gun

Jerry DeMarco
Erik Aroche-Domingues
Erik Aroche-Domingues Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy PASSAIC COUNTY PROSECUTOR

Authorities on Wednesday said they arrested a Clifton man after a surveillance camera captured images of him firing a gun into the air.

Officers responding to a shots-fired call Monday in the area of Highland and Hope avenues found evidence of a crime scene but no victim, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Acting Clifton Police Chief Thomas Rinaldi said in a joint release.

Surveillance cameras in the area helped them identify the shooter as Erik Aroche-Domingues, 25, they said.

Detectives arrested Aroche-Domingues on Tuesday and recovered a handgun, Valdes and Rinaldi said.

They charged him with weapons counts and with possessing a high-capacity magazine.

Aroche-Domingues was sent to the Passaic County Jail pending a court hearing.

