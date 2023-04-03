Detective Found Justified In Shooting NJ Man Now Paralyzed For Life

A Mercer County Grand Jury found that police use of force was justified in the February 2022 shooting of a 29-year-old Trenton man that left him paralyzed, authorities announced.

Jajuan Henderson had been accused of ramming a police car and other vehicles in an alleged attempt to flee from police on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, before Trenton Det. Michael Gettler opened fire, according to a release from the Union County Prosecutor's Office.

The UCPO handled the investigation due to a conflict between Trenton police and the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office.

The incident unfolded on Centre Street around 12:10 a.m., when four detectives assigned to the Trenton Police Street Crimes Unit, found Henderson in his vehicle with the engine running in a high-crime area, near a house suspected of prostitution, according to the UCPO.

After seeing Henderson’s response to police presence, the detectives approached his vehicle.

"Henderson repeatedly refused to comply with the detectives’ requests; refused to put down his car window; refused to produce credentials; and was ultimately advised that he was under arrest for Obstruction," authorities said.

After issuing multiple warnings, Gettler broke the driver's side window in an attempt to arrest Henderson, who at that point accelerated forward at a high rate of speed, hitting a parked car in front of him and a police car parked on his front driver’s side, the UCPO said.

Henderson then reversed at a high rate of speed, toward the area where Det. John Carrigg was positioned, and struck a car parked behind him, police said. Gettler fired four shots towards Henderson, stopping the threat and leaving Henderson seriously injured.

A statement from his attorney said that Henderson had been getting ice tea from his vehicle when he became “boxed in” by an unidentified dark-colored vehicle.

Several masked Trenton police officers — described as “jump-out boys” — got out and began yelling at Henderson, who grabbed his cell phone before being shot in the neck by officers, the release says.

“It is a miracle Jajuan survived, and he will have a long road to recovery, if at all, from the actions of the Trenton Police Department,” reads the release.

Still, Gettler will not be facing charges.

A press conference with the New Jersey State NAACP demanding justice for Henderson was held last year.

“How long does his family have to wait for transparency, accountability, and change?” reads a post from Henderson’s lawyer, Derek J. Demeri. “How long will Black lives continue to be devalued?”

“Jajuan was shot twice in his neck wrongfully by street clothed Trenton Police called the Jump Out Boys back in mid-February that left him paralyzed from the chest down for simply being Black and going to his car,” reads a GoFundMe campaign, launched by Tovonia Clark, for Henderson.

“We are asking for help with some of his aftercare expenses that are not covered by insurance. Anything you can donate would be a blessing, and we will continue to fight for Justice for Jajaun.”

