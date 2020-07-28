Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Detective 'Buyers' Nab Accused Fair Lawn Thief Selling Stolen Bicycle Online

Jerry DeMarco
Fair Lawn police
Fair Lawn police Photo Credit: FAIR LAWN PD

A Fair Lawn resident who swiped two bicycles and several packages was caught after borough detectives responded to his Facebook ad selling one of the bikes, authorities said.

Detective Mark Wyka and Detective Sgt. Nick Snyder found the Facebook ad and got in touch with Jordan Meyers, 23, asking to see the bicycles, Sgt. Brian Metzler said.

Meyers arranged to meet them at a Wagaraw Road business, then ran after he realized they were police, Metzler said.

The detectives chased down Meyers and charged him with two counts of theft and with hindering his arrest.

Detective Brian Rykema, who was investigating the pirated packages on Raymond Street, charged him with two more theft counts.

Meyers was released pending court action on the charges.

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

