Details Released In Police Involved Shooting July 4th In Union City

A 58-year-old stabbing suspect was hospitalized after being shot by police responding to the incident in Hudson County July Fourth, police said.

Jesus Suazo hurt the victim during an argument before police were flagged down on 23rd Street and Bergenline Avenue in Union City around 7:50 p.m., Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

An officer fired his service weapon during the encounter, striking Suazo, who was hospitalized and in stable condition as of Wednesday, Suarez said. The victim wounded by Suazo suffered non life-threatening injuries, police said.

Suazo was charged with aggravated assault and related weapons offenses.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Shooting Response Team and Public Integrity Unit immediately notified the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General of the use of force by police, pursuant to Attorney General Directive 2019-4.

The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office has been designated the independent investigator for this officer involved shooting and is investigating the incident in accordance with guidelines set forth by the NJOAG. The investigation in this matter, including the use of force by police, remains active and ongoing. At this time, further information will not be released so as not to jeopardize the investigation in progress.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip on the Hudson County Prosecutor’s official website.

