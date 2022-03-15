Contact Us
Details Released In Police-Involved Newark Shooting

Cecilia Levine
Newark PD (file photo)
Newark PD (file photo) Photo Credit: Newark PD

Authorities have released some details in a police-involved Newark shooting.

An officer was approaching a vehicle reported as a "suspicious" behind a house on the 100 block of Lyons Avenue early Tuesday, March 15, when the driver tried to use the car as a weapon, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, said.

The officer responded by firing at the vehicle, hitting one male multiple times, authorities said. He was taken to University Hospital and a second male in the car was arrested.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Additional details were expected to be released as they become available.

