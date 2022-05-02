Contact Us
Details Released In Hoboken Shooting

Cecilia Levine
The gunman who shot a 20-year-old man Sunday, May 1 in Hoboken remained at large Monday, authorities said.

The suspect got out of a car near 4th and Jackson Street just before midnight, striking the victim in the abdomen with a 45-caliber handgun, Police Detective Lt. Danilo Cabrera said.

Police Officers Kyle Seper, Jonathan Figueroa, and Aaron Font responded to the victim and rendered aid, along with the Hoboken Volunteer Ambulance Corp. 

The victim was taken to a local hospital and was in stable condition in the ICU.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Adam Colon at 201-420-2100 Ext. 3138 or colona@hobokenpdnj.gov and may remain anonymous.   

