North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Details Released In Deadly Route 78 Dump Truck Crash That Killed Driver, 47

Cecilia Levine
New Jersey State Police
New Jersey State Police Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police

A 47-year-old Guttenberg man died in a dump truck crash Monday on Route 78, New Jersey State Police said.

John Morales was heading west when his truck suffered tire failure around 2:30 p.m. near mile post 43.4 in Berkley Heights, NJSP Sgt. Alejandro Goez said.

The truck crossed the roadway to the left, struck a guardrail and overturned, Goez said. The truck went through the center median and ultimately overturned down an embankment.

Morales was pronounced dead at the scene. No other vehicles or victims were involved.

