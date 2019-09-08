DETAILS EMERGE: Equestrienne Sensed Danger Days Before Grisly Morris County Shooting

"Michael Barisone shot me."

That is what equestrienne Lauren Kanarek told 911 operators after being shot in the chest twice at point-blank range by the former U.S. Olympian on his 54-acre Long Valley property, the New York Post reports.

Earlier that week, Kanarek -- a bronze medalist with the United States Dressage Federation -- wrote on Facebook that she was being bullied by a 6"3' man and feared for her safety.

Kanarek had also tried reporting the former Olympian to the U.S. Center for SafeSport, a nonprofit organization that works to end all forms of athletic abuse, and the United States Equestrian Federation, the New York Times says.

"It’s very complicated," said equestrienne, 38. "I'm not sure of what I can say here, but it seems as if SafeSport was created for exactly this reason."

Kanarek of Livingston was blasted by Barisone using a black and pink 9mm handgun at 2:13 p.m. Wednesday after a confrontation with her and her fiancé, The Post said.

A male voice calling for help brought police to a two-story farmhouse on Barisone's property, where Kanarek was laying on the walkway to the house bleeding, the article says. Next to her, Kanarek's unidentified fiancé was laying on top of Barisone, The Post reports.

Lauren Kanarek, left, was identified as the victim allegedly shot by former U.S. Olympian Michael Barisone, right, at his Long Valley equestrian center Wednesday, reports say.

A complaint filed in Washington Township Municipal Court says Barisone was heard repeated "I had a good life" several times while in handcuffs. Kanarek remains in intensive care at Morristown Medical Center, The Post reports.

Here's more from the New York Post:

"The equestrian and her fiancé rented a home at Hawthorne Farm — an arrangement that neighbors and sources said Barisone was trying to end.

"According to the complaint, Barisone confronted the duo on the porch of the farmhouse before he allegedly drew his gun, sources said.

"The Olympian also tried to shoot Kanarek’s partner but missed, striking the house, according to the complaint."

