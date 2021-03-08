DeSales Community Mourns Baseball Player, TV Reporter, Cheerleader Dead In Weekend Crash

The DeSales University community is mourning the loss of a standout baseball player and two graduates killed in a weekend crash that left a senior student injured.

The car the group was traveling when the vehicle veered off the road on the 4400 block of Lanark Road and hit a tree around 8:40 p.m. Saturday, in Upper Saucon, authorities said.

Sean Hanczaryk, Nick White and Emily Kattner -- the latter two who were in a relationship -- were pronounced dead at the scene.

Senior Brandon Dichiacchio was in critical condition at the hospital as of Monday.

We are so sad to hear about the passing of our colleague Nick White, one of 3 victims in a tragic accident on Saturday. A hard worker and pleasure to be around, Nick will forever be a part of our SEN team. Our hearts go out to his family & the @DSU_Baseball @DSUBulldogs family.❤️ pic.twitter.com/QSsgJBFMRo — Service Electric Network (@SENetworkTV) March 8, 2021

White was being remembered by the TV network he worked for as a hard worker and a pleasure to be around.

Frenchtown, NJ native Hanczaryk -- a standout outfielder -- "had nothing to give but love," according to a GoFundMe launched for his family.

Kattner, a former cheerleader, was "always smiling, always trying to make other people smile," according to her childhood friend Vanessa Hyska.

University Mass was held on Monday, March 8.

"On behalf of the entire DeSales University community, I share our deepest condolences and prayers for the family and friends of the lives we lost,“ said University President Father James Greenfield, O.S.F.S.

“We also pray for a full recovery for our student who remains hospitalized in critical condition.”

Autopsies will be performed on Monday by the Lehigh County Coroner's Office to determine the cause and manner of death.

