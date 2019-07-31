Contact Us
Denville School Principal Pleads Guilty To Child Abuse: Report

Paul Iantosca is the principal of Valleyview Middle School in Denville.
The principal of a Denville school who was arrested in May pleaded guilty Wednesday to child abuse, The Daily Record reported.

Paul Iantosca, 52, of Randolph,  who was principal of Valleyview School, was arrested on charges of attempted sexual assault, luring and child endangerment.

Iantosca admitted in court he tried to arrange a meeting with a 16-year-old via Snapchat. Iantosca said he wanted to see the student, whom Ianstosca knew was a minor, in the nude.

He had also arranged a meeting with the student, who had notified police. A Denville police officer showed up instead and arrested Iantosca.

He faces up to 18 months in prison and a $10,000 fine, the Daily Record also reported.

