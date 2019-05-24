Contact Us
Denville PD: Ex-Dentist Wanted For Not Paying Child Support Found With Crystal Meth In Car

Cecilia Levine
Frederick Bailey formerly practiced dentistry out of this Union Township office, according to Google Maps.
Frederick Bailey formerly practiced dentistry out of this Union Township office, according to Google Maps.

A dad wanted on a warrant for failing to pay child support was found with crystal meth during a Denville motor vehicle stop, authorities said.

Frederick D. Bailey was stopped on Florence Avenue Thursday for a moving violation when officers arrested him on an active warrant without bail from the National Crime Information Center, Denville Police Capt. Jefferey Tucker said.

Records show that Bailey, who was a dentist practicing out of Union township, had his medical license surrendered in 2016 by the State Board of Dentistry following a different arrest on drug charges, according to the U.S. Attorney General's Office.

Bailey smoked and injected crystal meth and had it sent to his office, and was in possession of Adderall along with other prescription drugs that he fraudulently obtained during the 2016 arrest, authorities said.

Bailey was arrested Thursday on drug charges and released to the Morris County Sheriff's Office.

Records show Bailey formerly lived in Parsippany.

