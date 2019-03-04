Contact Us
Denville Man Charged With Driving Drunk, Reckless After Crash

Cecilia Levine
Denville Police Department
Denville Police Department Photo Credit: Denville PD Facebook

A 33-year-old township man was charged with drunk and reckless driving after crashing his car in Denville, authorities said.

Sean R. O'Hara was intoxicated when he crashed around 8:45 p.m. Saturday, near Florence Avenue and Cedar Lake East, Denville Police Capt. Jeffrey Tucker said.

O'Hara was arrested and taken to police headquarters where he was issued a DWI and charged with reckless and careless driving, and failure to report a motor vehicle accident.

He was released pending a hearing in municipal court.

