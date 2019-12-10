Deer With Plastic Pumpkin Stuck To Head Rescued In Upper Saddle River

Recent reports of a deer roaming Upper Saddle River with a plastic pumpkin stuck to its head turned out to be true, said authorities who rescued the crippled creature on Tuesday.

TYCO Animal Control officers based in Ho-Ho-Kus came to town and coordinated efforts with the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the New Jersey Division of Fish & and Wildlife to rescue the young deer, Police Chief Patrick Rotella said.

"We'd been receiving calls from residents since the end of November reporting sightings of the deer," Rotella said. "Unfortunately we were unable to locate the animal.

"We don't know whether it was able to eat or drink," he said.

"Last week, Mayor [Joanne] Minichetti received a call from a concerned resident that helped to narrow down a specific area that the deer frequented," the chief said.

On Tuesday morning, the deer was tracked down, tranquilized and rescued, with plans to eventually release the animal back into the wild.

Upper Saddle River Mayor Joanne Minichetti (top right) with animal control officers who rescued the deer. COURTESY: Mayor Joanne Minichetti

The poor creature was rescued Tuesday in Upper Saddle River. Contributed photos

PHOTOS: Courtesy Upper Saddle River Mayor Joanne Minichetti

The deer was able to eat again. COURTESY: Upper Saddle River PD

