North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Decades Later, Morris County Homicide Of Paterson Man, 34, Remains Unsolved

Valerie Musson
Rockaway Township Police
Rockaway Township Police Photo Credit: Rockaway Township via Facebook

More than seven decades after the body of a 34-year-old Paterson man was found on the side of a Morris County road, authorities continue to seek answers in hopes of making an arrest.

Santo Joseph DiStefano, of Maryland Avenue in Paterson, was found dead along Green Pond Road in Rockaway Township on Tuesday, July 22, 1947, according to the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office.

DiStefano was last seen leaving Ernie & Buff’s Tavern on 21st Street in Paterson around 12 a.m., authorities said.

It’s been exactly 74 years since DiStefano’s body was found.

The case was ruled a homicide and remains unsolved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact local police or call Crimestoppers at 973-COP-CALL (267-2255).

