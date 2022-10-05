Death Sentence For PA Man Who Killed Both Mothers Of His Children: Report

A Pennsylvania man who killed both of the mothers of his children learned his fate Tuesday, May 10: Death, PennLive reports.

Davone Unique Anderson killed Sydney Parmelee, 23, and Kaylee Lyons, 23, who was pregnant, in the very same Carlisle apartment in July 2020, while his 13-month old son was home, the outlet said.

Pennsylvania currently has a moratorium on the death penalty under Gov. Tom Wolf.

Anderson last March was charged with attempted murder of a fellow inmate in the Cumberland County Prison. Anderson apparently punched the inmate several times, sending him over the railing of the second floor of the jail.

Sydney's children were ages two and five months, while Kaylee was pregnant.

"Sydney was a beautiful, vibrant young woman who loved the ocean, dogs, and her children," reads a GoFundMe for Sydnee. "She was studying to become a pediatric nurse to improve her and her children's lives while bettering other families' lives as well."

