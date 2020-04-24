Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Death Investigation Under Way In North Caldwell

Cecilia Levine
A death investigation is under way in North Caldwell, authorities said. Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine

The Thursday night incident near Central Avenue and Cambridge Driver was originally described as a homicide by Essex County Prosecutor's Office spokeswoman Katherine Carter, although she later said it was a death investigation, according to NJ.com.

Officials were waiting on the autopsy Friday afternoon, Carter said.

Police Chief Mark Deuer said there was no threat to the community.

