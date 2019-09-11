DEATH INVESTIGATION: Male Body Found Inside Parsippany Home

Authorities are seeking the public's help in a death investigation regarding the discovery of a male body found in Parsippany.

The unidentified man's body was discovered Monday in a home on Old Bloomfield Avenue, Morris County Prosecutor Fredric M. Knapp said.

"The cause and manner of death are pending and the investigation remains open and ongoing," the prosecutor said.

"The identity of the individual will not be released at this time."

The investigation is being conducted by members of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department, the Morris County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit and the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit.

Anyone with information can contact the Major Crimes Unit of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office at 973-285-6200, or the Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department at 973-263-4300.

