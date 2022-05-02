Deaf Ex-Bergen County Wrestler Has Been Missing For Days: Police

Concern is growing for a Bergen County man who was last seen earlier this week in Newark.

James Dugan II, 28, of Carlstadt, was reported missing on Tuesday, Feb. 1, Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said.

He planned to meet a woman in Newark on Jan. 27, but did not show up for the meeting and his family hasn't heard from him since then.

He is described as 5’10” tall and 165 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes, a scar on his face and head, and tattoos on his back and arms. Dugan is diagnosed with Attention Deficit Disorder and is 90 percent deaf.

O’Hara urges anyone with information on the whereabouts of Dugan to call the Division's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at https://npd.newarkpublicsafety.org/ or through our Smartphone App on Apple’s App Store or Google Play. Search Newark Police Division to download the App.

