Deaf, Blind Dog Dumped In Bergen Industrial Area Last Year Dies

Jerry DeMarco
Bruna was brought to the shelter in Teterboro by a good Samaritan who found her after a search.
Bruna was brought to the shelter in Teterboro by a good Samaritan who found her after a search. Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine

UPDATE: A deaf and blind senior dog who authorities said was dumped from a car in Teterboro last summer by her Fort Lee owner died Tuesday.

Someone in another car saw Bruna, 16, being dumped on Industrial Avenue on Sept. 1 and gave authorities the license plate number and a description of the vehicle, Bergen County SPCA officials said at the time.

A Good Samaritan found her during a search and brought her to the Bergen County Animal Shelter .

Investigators from Bergen County SPCA’s Law Enforcement Division issued a complaint against 59-year-old Tania Connelly of Fort Lee, charging her with “inflict[ing] unnecessary cruelty upon a living animal” by abandoning the aging dog in a public place.

SEE: CAUGHT! Fort Lee Woman Charged With Dumping 15-Year-Old Deaf, Blind Dog In Teterboro

Connelly signed a surrender form that would have allowed Bruna to be adopted without waiting for the case to be resolved, but SPCA officials said that a veterinarian recommended hospice care.

"It's best for her to live the rest of her life in a loving hospice," shelter director Debra Yankow said at the time.

Bruna

PHOTOS: Cecilia Levine

TO REPORT INCIDENTS of ANIMAL CRUELTY in BERGEN COUNTY: bergenspca.org/report-animal-cruelty

OR CALL the Bergen County SPCA Animal Cruelty Hotline round-the-clock: (201) 573-8900.

If you believe that the situation is an immediate emergency, dial 911. Then click on the above link.

