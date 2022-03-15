Deadly Tractor-Trailer Crash Shuts Down Route 46 (DEVELOPING)

A deadly tractor-trailer crash shut down Route 46 in Morris County early Tuesday, March 15, developing reports say.

A car collided with the trailer and became trapped under it near 1470 Route 46 in Roxbury Township around 8:40 a.m., according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

A medical helicopter was requested and later canceled as emergency crews pronounced the victim dead at the scene, the initial report said.

All lanes were closed in both directions East of Rt. 183/Netcong Circle for the crash investigation, NJDOT said.

Police confirmed the crash and road closure on social media but did not immediately provide additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

