Deadly Jersey City Stabbing May Have Resulted From Love Triangle, Sources Say

Cecilia Levine
Jason Khusial
Jason Khusial Photo Credit: Jason Khusial Facebook

A 21-year-old man was killed and a 22-year-old woman hurt by knife-wielding suspect in what sources say may have been a love triangle.

Jason Khusial was found around 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 5 at 186 McAdoo Ave., and pronounced dead about 15 minutes later, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

The 22-year-old female victim suffered a serious stab wound around 6:40 a.m. at 196 Clinton Ave., and rushed to Jersey City Medical Center, where she remained Wednesday in stable condition, Suarez said.

Sources say Khusial was believed to have been dating the female victim, and drove himself to the McAdoo Avenue address after he was stabbed.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Jersey City Police Department are actively investigating this case.  No arrests had been made as of Wednesday. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip. All information will be kept confidential.

