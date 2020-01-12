Deadly Daylight Shooting Of NJ Rapper 'Tripple Beanz' Caught On Camera

Rising Newark rapper Corey "Tripple Beanz" Thompson was killed in broad-daylight, and it was all caught on surveillance tapes, authorities said.

The 29-year-old rapper was shot on the 300 block of Avon Ave., around 12:55 p.m. Nov. 27, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

Footage of the shooting published in the New York Post shows the rapper walking to his car when two masked gunman get out of an SUV, walk over and fire off several rounds.

Thompson can be seen rolling into the street, as one of the shooters fires off a final shot at his head, then runs off.

The rapper was pronounced dead at the scene at approximately 1:10 p.m., authorities said.

Thompson was mourned by DFG Recording Studio on Instagram.

No arrests had been made as of Nov. 28.

