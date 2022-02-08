Deadly Crash Reported On Route 202 In Hunterdon County: DEVELOPING

One person was killed in a rollover crash on Route 202 in Hunterdon County, developing reports say.

The crash occurred in the northbound lanes near Wertsville Road in East Amwell Township around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 2, according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

The vehicle rolled over and off of the roadway before landing in a nearby cornfield, the initial report says.

A trapped occupant was DOA, according to the report.

Authorities did not immediately return DailyVoice.com’s request for additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.