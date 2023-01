A dead, 30-foot humpback whale washed up on an Atlantic City beach blocks away from where another had washed up last month.

Someone spotted the carcass near Florida Avenue and Boardwalk Hall around 8 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7.

The Marine Mammal Stranding Center was immediately notified and took samples.

The whale was moved to the boardwalk around 12:30 where it will be buried pending the necropsy.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.