Dead Livestock, Poor Conditions Lead To Charges Against Warren County Man: Prosecutor

A 37-year-old Warren County man is facing animal abuse charges after authorities found dead and neglected livestock on a farm he'd been renting space in, according to officials and the farm's owners.

Dead livestock in the pasture, a non-ambulatory cow, manure-covered barn flooring, and no dry bedding were among the horrifying discoveries that humane officers found at Ryan Whitmore's Blairstown farm at 10 Dean Road farm in November 2022, Warren County Prosecutor James Pfeiffer said.

They also found multiple objects in the pasture that could hurt the animals and a consistent lack of water or access to water for cows, horses, and goats, the prosecutor's office said.

Whitmore had been renting space at the farm, the farm's owner, Barbara Gail, tells Daily Voice. She declined further comment.

Whitmore was charged with two counts of third-degree failure to provide a living animal or creature with the necessary care; four counts of fourth-degree failure to provide a living animal or creature with the necessary care; and 10 counts of disorderly persons offense failure to provide a living animal or creature with the necessary care.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.