Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: West Milford PD: Crossbow Gets DWI Driver Weapons Charge
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Dashcam: Speeding Wrong-Way Driver Narrowly Misses Tow-Trucker On Route 280 In Morris County

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Anthony Archibald, a Parsippany tow-truck driver from Hopatcon, caught a speeding wrong-way driver that narrowly missed him early Sunday morning on his dashcam.
Anthony Archibald, a Parsippany tow-truck driver from Hopatcon, caught a speeding wrong-way driver that narrowly missed him early Sunday morning on his dashcam. Photo Credit: Anthony Archibald

Anthony Archibald says he was inches away from death when a wrong-way driver zoomed past him in the fast lane of Route 280 in Parsippany.

His dashcam captured it all.

Archibald, 50 of Hopatcong, was headed eastbound in his tow-truck after pulling a car out of the woods in Roxbury when he saw bright lights coming right at him just around 3:20 a.m.

The next thing he knew, the car whipped past him, missing his truck by only several inches, he said.

"I was like a deer in headlights," said Archibald, an Ajaco Towing & Recovery employee.

Knowing the NJ State Police officers were just seven miles behind him in the fast lane with another crash, Archibald called the Troop B barracks in Totowa to alert them and get the officers and driver out of the roadway, he told Daily Voice.

Archibald believes the driver stopped in this video -- stamped at 3:41 a.m. -- was the same one that sped toward him.

New Jersey Police Sgt. Jeff Flynn said that the driver of a Chevrolet Camaro was arrested on DWI charges on 80 westbound near milepost 27 in Roxbury around 3:10 a.m.

"My other concern was for other Mother's Day travelers," Archibald said. "Someone could have gotten hurt or killed."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.