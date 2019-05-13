Dashcam: Speeding Wrong-Way Driver Narrowly Misses Tow-Trucker On Route 280 In Morris County

Anthony Archibald says he was inches away from death when a wrong-way driver zoomed past him in the fast lane of Route 280 in Parsippany.

His dashcam captured it all.

Archibald, 50 of Hopatcong, was headed eastbound in his tow-truck after pulling a car out of the woods in Roxbury when he saw bright lights coming right at him just around 3:20 a.m.

The next thing he knew, the car whipped past him, missing his truck by only several inches, he said.

"I was like a deer in headlights," said Archibald, an Ajaco Towing & Recovery employee.

Knowing the NJ State Police officers were just seven miles behind him in the fast lane with another crash, Archibald called the Troop B barracks in Totowa to alert them and get the officers and driver out of the roadway, he told Daily Voice.

Archibald believes the driver stopped in this video -- stamped at 3:41 a.m. -- was the same one that sped toward him.

New Jersey Police Sgt. Jeff Flynn said that the driver of a Chevrolet Camaro was arrested on DWI charges on 80 westbound near milepost 27 in Roxbury around 3:10 a.m.

"My other concern was for other Mother's Day travelers," Archibald said. "Someone could have gotten hurt or killed."

